General Election 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In 3 States Today

Lok Sabha elections live updates: PM Modi held a grand roadshow in Varanasi yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi before filing his nomination for reelection from the temple town today. All senior leaders of the BJP, NDA and North East Democratic Alliance are expected to be present in the city to mark the occasion. PM Modi is expected to begin his schedule with prayers at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign in three states today. Mr Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting at 10:30 am in Bihar, followed by rallies in Odisha and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Election Commission will meet today to discuss the possibility of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The voting for the parliamentary elections was largely peaceful in the state. Jammu and Kashmir has been under President's Rule since June last year.

Here are the LIVE Updates from 2019 Election Campaigning: