General Election 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In 3 States Today

Varanasi will go to polls on May 19 in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 26, 2019 07:58 IST
Lok Sabha elections live updates: PM Modi held a grand roadshow in Varanasi yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi before filing his nomination for reelection from the temple town today. All senior leaders of the BJP, NDA and North East Democratic Alliance are expected to be present in the city to mark the occasion. PM Modi is expected to begin his schedule with prayers at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign in three states today. Mr Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting at 10:30 am in Bihar, followed by rallies in Odisha and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Election Commission will meet today to discuss the possibility of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The voting for the parliamentary elections was largely peaceful in the state. Jammu and Kashmir has been under President's Rule since June last year.

Here are the LIVE Updates from 2019 Election Campaigning:



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Apr 26, 2019
07:57 (IST)
PM Modi has reached Assi Ghat in Varanasi. PM Modi is seeking a reelection from the temple town.
Apr 26, 2019
07:55 (IST)

A day before, the Prime Minister held a grand roadshow in Varanasi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister JP Nadda, UP and Delhi BJP chiefs, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Manoj Tiwari.
Apr 26, 2019
07:53 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi before filing his nomination for reelection from the temple town today. All senior leaders of the BJP, NDA and North East Democratic Alliance are expected to be present in the city to mark the occasion. PM Modi is expected to begin his schedule with prayers at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple, news agncy ANI reported.
Apr 26, 2019
07:52 (IST)
