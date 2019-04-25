Elections LIVE Updates: PM Modi In Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi in Bundelkhand

PM Modi will reach Varanasi this afternoon and lead a roadshow. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, today for a two-day trip to his Lok Sabha constituency, which will culminate with the PM filing his election papers from the seat tomorrow. PM Modi will reach Varanasi this afternoon and lead a roadshow starting from the gates of the Banaras Hindu University, passing through ancient temples and ghats.

Seventy one constituencies, spread over nine states, will go to polls in the fourth phase on Monday.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is on a tour of the Bundelkhand region where the SP-BSP-RLD combine is taking on the BJP, which holds all the 19 assembly and four Lok Sabha seats. She will be holding a road show in Jhansi city and a public meeting in Gursarai and another road show in Orai.

Here are the LIVE updates from Lok Sabha election campaigning: