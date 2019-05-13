Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Rallies In Punjab Today

PM Modi will hold rallies in Madhya Pradesh. (File)

Election campaign is in its final leg this week. The last phase of seven-phased polls will be held on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, Punjab's Bathinda and Himachal Pradesh's Solan.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also be in Punjab today, which votes in the seventh phase, to hold poll rallies. Priyanka Gandhi, his sister, is in Madhya Pradesh today to hold election meetings.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to address rallies in Punjab. AAP state president Bhagwant Mann is contesting election from Sangrur against Akali Dal candidate Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Congress candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon.

