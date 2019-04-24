Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Campaign In UP: Highlights

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi are campaigning in Uttar Pradesh today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 24, 2019 12:15 IST
NEW DELHI: 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are campaigning in Uttar Pradesh today. The leaders will reach the Kheri parliamentary constituency, where Mr Gandhi will address a public gathering in support of party candidate Zafar Ali Naqvi. Mr Gandhi will also visit Lakhimpur, along with party in-charge for western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia. He will also address public meetings in Unnao and Kanpur. Priyanka Gandhi will start her day's campaign with rallies in Khaga, Ghazipur and Fatehpur. She will then visit Bundelkhand to hold a road show in Mahoba district. Priyanka Gandhi will then address public gatherings for the Congress candidate in Hamirpur.

Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, 26 seats have gone for polls so far.

Here are the highlights from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's rallies in UP today:


Apr 24, 2019
12:15 (IST)
Images from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's public rally in UP's Fatehpur:
