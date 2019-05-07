BJP Leaders Dilip Ghosh, Himanta Biswa Sarma's Convoy Attacked In Bengal

BJP office bearers said the convoy had permission but was running behind schedule

The BJP has claimed its leaders Dilip Ghosh and Himanta Biswa Sarma were allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal's East Midnapore on Tuesday.

A roadshow by West Bengal BJP unit chief Dilip Ghosh for the party's Kanthi candidate Debashish Samanta was going from Nandigram to Khejuri when it came under attack at Tekhali Bridge. Windscreens of several vehicles were smashed.

As the convoy sped towards Khejuri, there was allegedly another round of stone pelting at Kultha near Heria.

The Trinamool has denied any role in the incident and instead claimed one of its local lawmakers, Ranjit Mondal, who was holding a street corner meeting, was thrashed by the BJP's supporters.

No BJP leader was injured, including Himanta Biswa Sarma. They were all traveling in an open jeep but were shielded by central security forces with their shields. Several motorcyclists who were part of the convoy were injured, the BJP claimed.

Sisir Adhikar, senior Trinamool leader and candidate from Kanthi, said, "The BJP is simply trying to start a fight here to get mileage. They did not have police permission to pass through the area."

BJP office bearers said the convoy had permission but was running behind schedule. "But police officers were with us. They did not question if we had permission or not. Is Trinamool the police? Can they question us? Beat us up?," one said.

Dilip Ghosh, surrounded by CRPF jawans who rushed to the area, warned, "If any of my workers are injured, I will sit on dharna right here right now."

The crowd was dispersed by security forces. The BJP claimed 27 motorcyclists were injured in the incident. The Trinamool claimed the BJP is doing everything it could to start a clash in the area.

The Kanthi seat has been with the Trinamool for the last 10 years, won twice by Sisir Adhikari. In fact, East Midnapore district is the stronghold of the Adhikari family. One son, Dibyendu Adhikari, is incumbent Trinamool parliamentary from Kanthi's neighbouring seat of Tamluk. Another son, Suvendu Adhikari, is a key minister in Mamata Banerjee's government and her trouble shooter in several districts. Suvendu Adhikari worked closely with Mamata Banerjee during the Nandigram agitation of 2017. Nandigram is in East Midnapore district.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.