'Have They Counted Mine': Shatrughan Sinha On NDA's '40 Seats' Claim

Shatrughan Sinha is the member of parliament from Bihar's Patna Sahib seat. (File)

Patna Sahib lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday said that he would contest polls from his current parliamentary constituency. He, however, didn't reveal his future political plans regarding his party, the BJP, with which he has had an uneasy relationship. He also took a swipe at the National Democratic Alliance leaders over their comment that the alliance would win 40 Lok Seats. "Are they counting my seat as well in those 40 seats," he quipped.

"As far as elections are concerned, Patna is my first, second and last choice," he added.

On his future plans, the leader said, " The time has come, you will get to see some results. Some truths will come out".

"Till now, the party has not suspended me and neither have I left the party. So what is the reason that I was not invited when Prime Minister Narendra Modi did his rally in Patna? That rally was very small and not that good," Mr Sinha added.

Shatrughan Sinha, who won elections in 2014 on BJP's ticket, had a fall out with the party leadership when he was not included in the cabinet. Since then, he has been making adverse comments at the party and its leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lately, he has been seen hobnobbing with the opposition parties. He represented former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha's party in Mamata Banerjee's rally in January in which stinging attacks were made at PM Modi.

After his attendance at the opposition's rally, the BJP had said that the party had taken a note of his provocation. But it didn't take any action against the leader.

On Thursday, Mr Sinha also took a jibe at Amit Shah's prediction that the NDA would get 'prachand bahumat (massive mandate)'. "Our party president Amit Shah's "prachand bahumat" is just an expression. He said that for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. For Delhi, he claimed they (BJP) will win by two-thirds majority but they won only 2-3 seats and Kejriwal ji got 67 seats," he said.

With inputs from ANI