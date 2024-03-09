Lok Sabha 2024: Begusarai - 'Leningrad' Of Bihar

Candidates from the Brahmin and Bhumihar communities have dominated the political landscape

Begusarai, dubbed as the Leningrad of the East, is historically the "Mini Moscow" of the Left. Situated on the banks of the sacred Ganga, this region holds a significant place in Bihar's political map. Begusarai, established in 1870 as a sub-division of Munger, has evolved into a key parliamentary constituency over the years.

Demographics and Electoral Dynamics

The electoral demographics paint a diverse picture with rural areas comprising 81% of the electorate, and 19% in urban centers. The population reflects a predominantly Hindu majority at 85%, with 15% Muslims. Over the years, candidates from the Brahmin and Bhumihar communities have dominated the political landscape, clinching victories in past elections.

Election History and Political Shifts

Since it became a parliamentary constituency in 2004, Begusarai has elected a range of parties over the years, with notable wins by the Indian National Congress, Janata Dal (United), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 2019 elections saw BJP's Giriraj Singh winning with 56.50% of the votes.

Economic and Developmental Agenda

Begusarai's economy relies heavily on agriculture and animal husbandry, complemented by industrial establishments such as the Barauni Refinery. However, the region grapples with the decline of once-thriving industries, presenting challenges for local development. Key developmental priorities include infrastructure enhancement, including the expansion of the Barauni Refinery, and efforts to revitalize the region's industrial landscape.

Infrastructure and Environmental Concerns

Infrastructure projects such as the construction of a six-lane bridge near Simaria and the development of the Kawar Lake underscore the region's focus on modernization and environmental conservation. Additionally, demands for railway infrastructure expansion and the establishment of educational institutions like Dinkar University highlight the electorate's aspirations for progress and growth.

As the political battleground heats up, candidates vying for the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat are expected to address these pressing issues and articulate their vision for the constituency's future.