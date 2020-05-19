Lockdown4: What's Allowed In Assam Now, What's Not

Assam on Monday issued fresh guidelines a day after the centre extended the coronavirus lockdown to May 31. Only essential services shall be allowed in the containment zones, the state government has said. Restrictions may be intensified based on the situation arising due to the pandemic, it said.
Assam has recorded over 100 coronavirus cases so far, including two deaths. The state has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in northeast India after Tripura.
A case will be filed against those violating the lockdown under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 the state government order read.
What's Allowed In Assam:
- All industrial units can work in shifts
- Tea factories are allowed
- Essential services like Public Distribution Services, LPG units, petrol pumps
- Deliveries by e-commerce platforms for both essential and non-essential items till 7 pm
- Automobile dealerships and outlets from 7 am to 7 pm
- Deliveries by restaurants
- Offices can function between 7 am to 7 pm
- Private medical clinics and OPDs
- Shops are allowed to open till 6 pm
- Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, and taxis with a driver and maximum of two passengers
- Private cars with a driver and two passengers
- Two-wheelers with a pillion rider with one woman or one child up to 12 years of age
- All construction units can operate between 7 am to 6 pm
- Buses can operate between districts with 50 per cent capacity
- Government offices with staggered work hours
- Home delivery and takeaway from tea shops, restaurants, ice cream parlours
- Barbers and salons are allowed to offer services at home
- Sports activities without person to person contact
What's not allowed
- Female employees having children below 5 years of age cannot attend office
- Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age cannot go out except for essential activities
- All educational institutions remain shut
- Hotels and other hospitality services
- Cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums
- All type of gatherings remain banned and places of religious places shall remain closed for public
- Consumption of liquor, pan, gutka, tobacco, etc. in public places
- Spitting in public and workplaces