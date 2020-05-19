Lockdown4: What's Allowed In Assam Now, What's Not

Assam has recorded over 100 coronavirus cases so far.

Assam on Monday issued fresh guidelines a day after the centre extended the coronavirus lockdown to May 31. Only essential services shall be allowed in the containment zones, the state government has said. Restrictions may be intensified based on the situation arising due to the pandemic, it said.

Assam has recorded over 100 coronavirus cases so far, including two deaths. The state has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in northeast India after Tripura.

A case will be filed against those violating the lockdown under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 the state government order read.

What's Allowed In Assam:

All industrial units can work in shifts

Tea factories are allowed

Essential services like Public Distribution Services, LPG units, petrol pumps

Deliveries by e-commerce platforms for both essential and non-essential items till 7 pm

Automobile dealerships and outlets from 7 am to 7 pm

Deliveries by restaurants

Offices can function between 7 am to 7 pm

Private medical clinics and OPDs

Shops are allowed to open till 6 pm

Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, and taxis with a driver and maximum of two passengers

Private cars with a driver and two passengers

Two-wheelers with a pillion rider with one woman or one child up to 12 years of age

All construction units can operate between 7 am to 6 pm

Buses can operate between districts with 50 per cent capacity

Government offices with staggered work hours

Home delivery and takeaway from tea shops, restaurants, ice cream parlours

Barbers and salons are allowed to offer services at home

Sports activities without person to person contact

What's not allowed