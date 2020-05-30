Metro Rail Services Not Allowed In Centre's 'Unlock 1' Guidelines

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the trains will not run until further notice (File)

Metro rail services across the country are not permitted as of now and dates for resumption will be announced later based on the assessment of the situation, the centre on Saturday said in its guidelines for the extended coronavirus lockdown.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30, but allowed phased relaxations - including the opening of malls, restaurants and religious places from June 8 - in low risk areas.

"Based on the assessment of the situation, dates for re-starting the following activities will be decided: International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA; Metro Rail; Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming polls, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places; social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/ cultural/religious functions and other large congregations," a statement read.

Following the order, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the trains will not run until further notice.

"Public Service Announcement In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice. Our helpline services 155370 shall also not be available. You may reach us at helpline@dmrc.org," it tweeted.

Before lockdown4 was announced, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had suggested that the metro service should be opened for government employees and those involved in essential services on an experimental basis. Mr Kejriwal today reiterated his demand of opening the economy of the national capital amid the pandemic.

Calling the fifth phase of the lockdown "Unlock 1", the centre announced that there will be no restrictions on the movement of people or goods within states and between states. Night curfew timings in lockdown5 will be changed to 9 pm-5 am from the existing 7 pm-7 am, it said.