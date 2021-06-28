'Woke Up To Deafening Sounds': Locals On Drone Strike At Jammu Air Base

2 blasts took place at the Air Force base in Jammu Airport in the early hours of Sunday

People living around the Air Force station in Jammu woke up to the deafening sounds of explosions as two blasts took place at the military installation in the early hours of Sunday.

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were injured in the explosions that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other.

"We woke up to deafening sounds. It rocked the entire area, and people were shocked," Inderjeet Singh, who stays in a locality along the air force station, said.

Hearing the explosions, several people from areas such as Belicharana, Karan-Bagh, Gaddigar, Boharcamp and Satwari reached the air force station, despite Covid restrictions, with no idea that it had been hit by drones.

"There was an atmosphere of fear in the area by morning after channels broke the news of the attack. It is unimaginable for us that such an important defence installation could be hit," Mr Singh said.

Soon Nath of Satwari said this is a matter of concern as such an attack was never heard of before.

"The attack at the IAF station in Jammu was a terror attack," Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh told PTI.

He said police and other agencies were working with IAF officials to unravel the plan behind the attack.

The aerial distance from the Jammu airport to the international border (IB) with Pakistan is 14 km.