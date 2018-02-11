"LLRC The New LOL, No Tax On Laughter," Says Renuka Choudhury Renuka Chowdhury said she is overwhelmed by the support women have showed on social media. The Congress has said the Ramayana comment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an insult to women

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Renuka Chowdhury said people's support had been her base throughout her public life. (PTI/File) Goa: Congress lawmaker Renuka Choudhury, whose guffaws during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech last week had triggered a gender debate inside parliament and out, told NDTV that she has found



Speaking at "Difficult Dialogues" - a conference focusing on gender equality in Goa -- Ms Chowdhury said she is overwhelmed by the support women have showed on social media.



It was the Surpanakha dig from Union minister Kiren Rijiju that pushed Ms Choudhury to put up a motion for breach of privilege against him. The minister had shared a post on Facebook that mocked her laughter. The post started with a cheeky clip from Ramayana that showed the sister of demon king Ravana cackling in an evil fashion.



It went on to show the clip from the PM's address in Rajya Sabha, where Ms Choudhury was being admonished by Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu for laughing loudly. PM Modi, who was midway through his response to the debate on the President's address, had intervened.



"I request you to let Renuka ji continue. After the Ramayana serial, we got the privilege of hearing this kind of laughter only today)," the Prime Minister said, leaving many wondering which mythological character he was comparing her to.



As it triggered a rush of memes on social media, Ms Choudhury and the Congress said the comments were an insult to women and demanded an apology from the Prime Minister.



Today, Ms Chowdhury said the misogyny stretches across party lines and is not limited to one party. The BJP, though, was heading the misogynistic brigade, she added.



"The BJP takes the award... This year's male misogyny award and the century's goes to the BJP and the RSS... the BJP primarily, with Prime Minister Modi heading them," she said.



Asked if laughing during the prime minister's address inside the house was inappropriate, Ms Choudhury vehemently denied it. No rule book states that laughing in the house is prohibited. She said she will keep laughing as there is "no tax on laughter".



