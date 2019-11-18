Live Updates: Sharad Pawar Reaches Delhi To Discuss Maharashtra With Sonia Gandhi

Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi will meet at 4pm in New Delhi today.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar are meeting today to explore the feasibility of forming a coalition government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. A rift between the BJP and Sena over the Chief Minister's post led to the imposition of President's rule in the state. Mr Pawar on Saturday said the three parties will form government and complete a full term.

NCP's senior leaders on Sunday met in Mumbai and discussed government formation.

A meeting between the Congress and Shiv Sena leaders will also take place, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan had said.

Here are the LIVE updates from Maharashtra: