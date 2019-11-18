Live Updates: Sharad Pawar Reaches Delhi To Discuss Maharashtra With Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi:
Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi will meet at 4pm in New Delhi today.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar are meeting today to explore the feasibility of forming a coalition government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. A rift between the BJP and Sena over the Chief Minister's post led to the imposition of President's rule in the state. Mr Pawar on Saturday said the three parties will form government and complete a full term.
NCP's senior leaders on Sunday met in Mumbai and discussed government formation.
A meeting between the Congress and Shiv Sena leaders will also take place, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan had said.
Here are the LIVE updates from Maharashtra:
Sharad Pawar Reaches Delhi
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar arrivs in Delhi to hold a meeting with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the prospects of government formation in Maharashtra.
"There is a meeting today," says Mr Pawar.
The NCP held a core committee meeting at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Pune on Sunday. Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil and Legislative Party leader Ajit Pawar were among the prominent leaders present at the meeting.
After Meet With Congress, Things Will Speed Up: NCP Leader
NCP leader Nawab Malik tells news agency ANI: "Today, there is a meeting between NCP President Pawar ji and Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Once it is decided in the meeting today on how to go ahead, definitely everything will speed up and there will be an alternate government in Maharashtra."
Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the three parties will form government and complete a full term. Hours after his announcement, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had said discussion over government formation would be taken forward at a meeting between Mr Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.