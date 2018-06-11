LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Convention Of Other Backward Classes In New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi's address is expected to be attended by top OBC leaders (file)

14:54 (IST) Everyone including parliamentarians is afraid to speak. Most of them are not allowed to speak. And those of us who do speak, the BJP does not listen. Only RSS is given a hearing: Rahul Gandhi 14:52 (IST) Today, our nation has become a slave of 2-3 BJP leaders and RSS: Rahul Gandhi 14:51 (IST) BJP's strategy is clear. 15-20 rich capitalists will give thousands of crores to PM Modi and all benefits will go to just those 15-20 rich people: Rahul Gandhi 14:51 (IST) Tall promises were made about giving jobs to 2 crore youth. We now have the highest rate of unemployment in 8 years. The prime minister no longer talks about skill, income today: Rahul Gandhi 14:49 (IST) We won't squeeze you into the tiniest space. We will ensure you get your rights. We want to bring you to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha: Rahul Gandhi 14:46 (IST) For 70 years the Congress party has stood by the OBC community, and Congress party will continue to strive for the rights of OBCs: Rahul Gandhi 13:51 (IST) The prime minister only helps businessmen, Mr Gandhi said. 13:49 (IST) "PM hasn't paid the farmers a rupee for their work. His office will never see a farmer. Farmers will scream, protest, and their children will die, but their loans won't be waived off by him," Mr Gandhi 13:47 (IST) "People who actually work in India, stay hidden. One person does the work, someone else takes credit. One has the skill set, someone else walks away with the credit. India doesn't reward people who have the skills," says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a national convention of Other Backward Classes (OBC) department of the Congress in New Delhi today. Top OBC leaders from across the country will participate in the convention at Talkatora stadium in the national capital, the party said.The Congress is trying to reach out to every section of the society keeping in the mind the 2019 general elections. After attempting to woo Dalits with "Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan", the party is now reaching out to OBC voters.