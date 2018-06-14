Live Updates: PM Modi To Visit Chhattisgarh, Inaugurate Steel Plant

PM Modi will inaugurate the Raipur-Jagdalpur air service and lay the foundation stone for the new building of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 14, 2018 10:07 IST
PM Modi is visiting poll bound Chhattisgarh for the second time in two months. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Chhattisgarh today where he will dedicate the modernized and expanded Bhilai steel plant to the nation. He will also take part in programmes in Naya Raipur - the upcoming capital city of the state. This will be PM Modi's second visit to the poll-bound state in two months. The prime minister will inaugurate Integrated Command and Control Centre at Naya Raipur. Later, in Bhilai, he will inaugurate Raipur-Jagdalpur air service and lay the foundation stone for the new building of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

PM Modi will also address a public meeting at Jayanti Stadium in Bhilai. "He will arrive at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur by a special aircraft of Indian Air Force at10.40 am tomorrow," a government official here said today. PM Modi will then proceed to Naya Raipur by road and dedicate to the nation Naya Raipur smart city's Integrated Command and Control Centre, he added.

 

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Chhattisgarh:




Jun 14, 2018
10:07 (IST)
A visually impaired student will be on-board the first flight which will take off from Jagdalpur, ANI reported
Jun 14, 2018
09:24 (IST)
PM Modi will also distribute laptops, certificates and cheques to beneficiaries under various schemes and address a public meeting
Jun 14, 2018
09:11 (IST)
Jun 14, 2018
08:58 (IST)
After laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, PM Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of phase-2 of BharatNet. BharatNet project envisages connecting Gram Panchayats with underground optical fibre network.
Jun 14, 2018
08:50 (IST)
The modernization of the Bhilai Steel Plant will include installation of cutting-edge technologies for improvement in productivity, yield, quality, cost competitiveness, energy efficiency and environmental protection.
Jun 14, 2018
08:48 (IST)

Jun 14, 2018
08:45 (IST)
He will inaugurate air connectivity between Raipurand Jagdalpur under the Centre's 'Udaan' scheme
Jun 14, 2018
08:43 (IST)
The Command and Control Centre will be managed through a Geographic Information System (GIS ) platform, where the residents can register their complaints regarding service dysfunction through helpline numbers
Jun 14, 2018
08:39 (IST)
PM Modi will travel to Naya Raipur by road and dedicate to the nation, Naya Raipur smart city's Integrated Command and Control Centre
