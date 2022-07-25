President-Elect Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath Today: Live Updates

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath to head the highest constitutional post of the country, followed by a 21-gun salute. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of office of the President to her.
Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, MPs and principal civil and military officers will attend the oath ceremony.
President-elect Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.
Here are the live updates on Droupadi Murmu's oath taking Ceremony :
- President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath to head the highest constitutional post of the country at 10:15 am, followed by a 21-gun salute.
- Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of office of the President to her.
- Before the oath ceremony, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Murmu will arrive in parliament in a ceremonial procession.
- Another ceremonial event will be held at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 9:42 am.
- But if it rains, the function will be skipped, according to a statement on the schedule of the oath ceremony.