Droupadi Murmu scripted history on Thursday after defeating opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

President-Elect Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath Today: Live Updates

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath today.

New Delhi:

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath to head the highest constitutional post of the country, followed by a 21-gun salute. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of office of the President to her.

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, MPs and principal civil and military officers will attend the oath ceremony.

President-elect Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.
 

Here are the live updates on Droupadi Murmu's oath taking Ceremony :

Jul 25, 2022 08:46 (IST)
President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid homage to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital.

Later today, she will take oath as the 15th President of the country in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Ms Murmu will be escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall. Once Droupadi Murmu reaches there, the National Anthem will be played in the Central Hall. Then, Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

On July 22, the former Jharkhand Governor Murmu registered a historic win over her rival Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election, becoming the first woman tribal candidate and the second woman in the country to occupy the highest office in the country.
Jul 25, 2022 08:44 (IST)
Jul 25, 2022 08:43 (IST)
President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays tribute at Rajghat in Delhi. 


Jul 25, 2022 08:43 (IST)
Droupadi Murmu at Rajghat before taking oath as President
Jul 25, 2022 08:42 (IST)
Jul 25, 2022 08:42 (IST)
President-Elect Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath Today

Jul 25, 2022 08:41 (IST)
Jul 25, 2022 08:41 (IST)
Jul 25, 2022 08:39 (IST)
Droupadi Murmu, India's 1st Tribal President, To Take Oath Today

Jul 25, 2022 08:38 (IST)
President-Elect Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath Today: 10 Points
President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath to head the highest constitutional post of the country at 10:15 am, followed by a 21-gun salute. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of office of the President to her.

Jul 25, 2022 08:37 (IST)
  • President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath to head the highest constitutional post of the country at 10:15 am, followed by a 21-gun salute. 
  • Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of office of the President to her.
  • Before the oath ceremony, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Murmu will arrive in parliament in a ceremonial procession.
  • Another ceremonial event will be held at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 9:42 am. 
  • But if it rains, the function will be skipped, according to a statement on the schedule of the oath ceremony.

.