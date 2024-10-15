Live Updates: Poll Body To Announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Dates Today

Elections live: Last month, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir went to polls.

The Election Commission of India will announce the voting dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand this afternoon. The poll body will announce at 3:30 pm today.

In 2019, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising a then unified Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), along with the Congress, had won 154 of 288 seats. This time, the Shiv Sena and NCP split into two factions.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is ready to lock horns with the BJP. In the 2019 elections, JMM won 30 seats and formed the government with the Congress, which has won 16 seats.

Oct 15, 2024 15:18 (IST) Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Congress Expels MLA After He Joins Ajit Pawar's Faction



The Congress has expelled MLA Hiraman Khoskar from the party for six years for indulging in "anti-party activities" after he joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

He Khoskar, who represents the Igatpuri assembly constituency in Nashik district, joined the ruling NCP on Monday.

In a letter dated October 14, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the legislator was involved in "anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha polls and even after that".

Oct 15, 2024 15:17 (IST) Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Congress Appoints Observers For Polls



The Congress on Tuesday appointed division-wise AICC senior observers for the Maharashtra Assembly polls with Ashok Gehlot and G Parameshwara to look after the Mumbai and Konkan region and Sachin Pilot and Uttam Kumar Reddy to oversee the Marathwada region.

As the Congress gets battle-ready for the next round of assembly polls, the opposition party also appointed three AICC senior observers for Jharkhand assembly elections -- Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. The Congress on Tuesday appointed division-wise AICC senior observers for the Maharashtra Assembly polls with Ashok Gehlot and G Parameshwara to look after the Mumbai and Konkan region and Sachin Pilot and Uttam Kumar Reddy to oversee the Marathwada region.

Oct 15, 2024 14:47 (IST) Elections Date Live: Break-up Of Seats In 2019 Maharashtra Elections



Maharashtra has 288 seats, with a majority mark of 145. In 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats but the undivided NCP, Shiv Sena and the Congress formed the government after winning 54, 56 and 44 seats respectively, forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Thirteen independent candidates won in the polls and one seat was won by a political party.

Oct 15, 2024 14:43 (IST) Elections Date Live: Break-up Of Seats In 2019 Jharkhand Elections



Jharkhand has 81 assembly seats with a majority mark of 41. The 2019 elections saw a close contest between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the BJP, with the former winning 30 and the latter securing 25 seats. The Congress emerged as the third-largest party with 16 seats.

The JVM (Jharkhand Vikas Morcha) got 3 seats, the AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union) won 2 seats. Two independent candidates won in the 2019 elections along with three other parties winning one-one seat each.