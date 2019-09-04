Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Russia, To Hold Summit With Vladimir Putin

PM Modi said he looks forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 04, 2019 05:04 IST
PM Narendra Modi's visit to the Russian Far East Region is the first by an Indian prime minister.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Russia to attend the Eastern Economic Forum. PM Modi emplaned for Russia on Tuesday and has arrived in Vladivostok for a three-day visit in the country. He received a guard of honour upon his arrival. PM Modi said he looks forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok. PM Modi also said his visit underlines the desire of the two countries to diversity and further strengthen bilateral relations. "I look forward to discussing with my friend President Putin the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," PM Modi said in his departure statement ahead of his visit beginning Wednesday. His visit to the Russian Far East Region is the first by an Indian prime minister. 

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Russia:


