Live Updates: INDIA Alliance Meeting In Mumbai Today, Rahul Gandhi Arrives

INDIA bloc will be meeting for the third time, they earlier met in Bengaluru.

To take on the ruling BJP-led NDA in the upcoming General Elections, the Opposition's INDIA alliance will be meeting in Mumbai today. Around 63 representatives from 28 parties will be meeting today and tomorrow at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

Among the top agendas at the meeting will be choosing a logo for the alliance and also setting up a committee to enhance the coordination between all the member parties.

Several chief ministers and senior leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad have already arrived in Mumbai.

In their second meeting in Bengaluru, the Opposition alliance finalised the name I-N-D-I-A -- the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance for the bloc that will take on the BJP-led NDA.

Here are the Live Updates On INDIA Bloc Meeting:

Aug 31, 2023 16:04 (IST) "BJP Rattled, It Didn't Expect So Many Parties To Unite": Congress Leader



INDIA Alliance Meeting Live: Congress leader Milind Deora on Thursday hit back at the BJP over its criticism of the INDIA bloc meeting here, saying the party was "rattled" as it never expected so many parties from numerous states to come together.

Milind Deora, who is working closely in organising the Mumbai meeting of the opposition alliance taking place on Thursday and Friday, said he is hopeful that there will be an expansion of the bloc.

Aug 31, 2023 15:51 (IST) INDIA Alliance Meeting Live: Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul arrive at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai

Aug 31, 2023 15:48 (IST) INDIA Alliance Meeting Live: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav visited the Siddhivinayak Temple along with his father Lalu Yadav in Mumbai before attending the meeting.

Aug 31, 2023 15:44 (IST) "INDIA Alliance A Formidable Challenger For BJP-Led NDA": AAP MP Raghav Chadha



Ahead of the big INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha said the alliance is a "formidable challenger" for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and 135 crore people of India come under the alliance's "umbrella" and they have a lot of expectations from the bloc.

