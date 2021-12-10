Live Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Delhi Air Pollution

A Bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana will hear the case related to the air pollution in Delhi.

In its earlier hearing in the case - the fourth straight week that the court heard arguments over the air crisis in the national capital and nearby cities - the court had expressed dissatisfaction over the government claims on reducing the air pollution.

The Centre, in its reply, said that various measures, including rigorous inspections by Flying Squads have resulted in the identification of gross violations of air pollution norms across Delhi-NCR. It also said that the enforcement task force has been issuing closure notices in cases of non-compliance.

