Live Updates: Kerala Continues To See Rain, Showers Predicted In Other States

In Kerala, people have been moved to relief camps while several people had to flee their homes due to landslides and land slips.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 14, 2018 10:59 IST
Over 900 roads have been closed in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides

New Delhi: 

As Kerala's rain related woes continue, Himachal Pradesh has also been experiencing heavy rains. Shimla, on Monday, received the highest rainfall for August in 117 years, the weather office said. Himachal Pradesh witnessed the heaviest rainfall in seven years.

In Kerala, people have been moved to relief camps while several people had to flee their homes due to landslides and land slips. 

The India Meteorological Department or IMD has forecast heavy rain in other states. Goa and the Konkan region, Odisha and Kerala will continue to experience heavy rain, the weather office has said. It also said that a fall in pressure in the Bay of Bengal will bring rain to Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours.

Here are the live updates on rains and weather:

