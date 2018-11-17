Live Updates: Jammu And Kashmir Panchayat Election First Phase Underway

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections: Voting is underway in the first phase
Voting has started for the first phase of the panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The elections will be held in nine phases across the state. "There is enthusiasm among the voters. We are fully prepared; we are hopeful that voting will be conducted peacefully," said RK Manahas, returning officer. Officials said 427 candidates are in the fray for 536 sarpanch halqas and 5,951 candidates for 4,048 panch wards in the first phase. While the polls are being conducted on a non-party basis, the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and the CPI(M) have announced to stay away from the elections due to the legal challenge to Article 35A of the Constitution in the Supreme Court.
Here are the live updates of the Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections:
In total, 58.54 lakh voters are casting their votes in 316 blocks. There are 4,483 panchayat halqas and 35,029 panch constituencies. Last time panchayat polls were held in 2011 and it was due in 2016. However, during the five-year term several panchayat members have been killed by terrorists.
In Kathua district, 114 candidates are in the fray for 29 sarpanch halqas and 450 for 209 panch wards, while 121 candidates for 35 sarpanch halqas and 469 for 253 panch wards in Rajouri district.
In order to have smooth polling, heavy security arrangements have been made with huge number of security personnel deployed at every polling booth. Out of the 47 blocks, 21 are in Jammu region, 16 in Kashmir valley and 10 blocks in Ladakh region.
In Baramulla district, 148 candidates are in the fray for 63 sarpanch halqas and 630 for 497 panch wards.