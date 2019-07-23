Donald Trump Claims PM Asked For Mediation On Kashmir, India Denies: Live Updates

Donald Trump said PM Modi had asked him to act as a mediator to resolve the issue.

US President Donald Trump has triggered a political row by claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to "mediate on Kashmir. In a joint press conference with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, Mr Trump had said, "If I can help, I would love to be a mediator". The Foreign Ministry immediately put out a strong denial, emphasising that "no such request has been made" by PM Modi. Hours after Donald Trump's remark, the US State Department, in damage control mode, said Kashmir is a bilateral issue concerning Islamabad and New Delhi and that Washington is "ready to assist". An influential Democratic Congressman also apologised to India's US envoy for Mr Trump's "embarrassing" remarks on Kashmir, while several others came out in support of New Delhi's established stand against any third-party role on the issue. "I just apologised to Indian Ambassador Harsh Shringla for Trump's amateurish and embarrassing mistake," Congressman Brad Sherman tweeted hours after Donald Trump's stunning claim.

Here are the developments after Donald Trump's Kashmir remark: