Donald Trump Claims PM Asked For Mediation On Kashmir, India Denies: Live Updates

The Foreign Ministry immediately put out a strong denial, emphasising that "no such request has been made."

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 23, 2019 11:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Claims PM Asked For Mediation On Kashmir, India Denies: Live Updates

Donald Trump said PM Modi had asked him to act as a mediator to resolve the issue.

New Delhi: 

US President Donald Trump has triggered a political row by claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to "mediate on Kashmir. In a joint press conference with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, Mr Trump had said, "If I can help, I would love to be a mediator". The Foreign Ministry immediately put out a strong denial, emphasising that "no such request has been made" by PM Modi. Hours after Donald Trump's remark, the US State Department, in damage control mode, said Kashmir is a bilateral issue concerning Islamabad and New Delhi and that Washington is "ready to assist". An influential Democratic Congressman also apologised to India's US envoy for Mr Trump's "embarrassing" remarks on Kashmir, while several others came out in support of New Delhi's established stand against any third-party role on the issue. "I just apologised to Indian Ambassador Harsh Shringla for Trump's amateurish and embarrassing mistake," Congressman Brad Sherman tweeted hours after Donald Trump's stunning claim.

Here are the developments after Donald Trump's Kashmir remark: 


Jul 23, 2019
11:15 (IST)
No Mediation Request Made, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Says 

Speaking in the Parliament today, foreign minister S Jaishankar said that India had not asked US to mediate in the Kashmir issue, contrary to President Donald Trump's claim

Jul 23, 2019
11:09 (IST)
Opposition Lawmakers Raise Trump's Comment In Parliament

Jul 23, 2019
10:59 (IST)
Congress Calls For Urgent Discussion In Parliament

Ahead of parliament's sitting on Tuesday, Congress lawmaker K Suresh gave notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss Donald Trump's claim. Several Congress leaders have tweeted since morning demanding PM Modi's statement in parliament. 

Congress president Randeep Surjewala tweeted: 

Jul 23, 2019
10:53 (IST)
Shashi Tharoor On Donald Trump's Remark

"Trump doesn't know what's he saying. Maybe he didn't understand the issue or nobody briefed him. Impossible that Modi will ask anyone else because it's our clear policy that we don't want a 3rd party mediation. If we've to talk to Pak,we'll do that directly," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

Jul 23, 2019
10:46 (IST)
"Kashmir Such A Beautiful Name..." Trump Said, Offering "Mediation"

"I've heard so much about Kashmir, it's such a beautiful name, it's supposed to be such a beautiful part of the world," Trump said. "But right now there's just bombs all over the place, they say everywhere you go, you have bombs, and it's a terrible situation, been going on for many years. If I can do anything about that, let me know," Donald Trump said. 



Jul 23, 2019
10:41 (IST)
Kashmir Can't Be Resolved Bilaterally, Says Imran Khan

"There was one point when there was General (Pervez) Musharraf and Prime Minister (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee of India when we did get close to the resolution of the Kashmir issue. But since then we are poles apart and I really feel that India should come on the table; US could play a big part. President Trump certainly can play a big part," Imran Khan said hours after he met Donald Trump," he said. 
Jul 23, 2019
10:38 (IST)
US Lawmaker Apologises For Trump's Remark


No more content

Trending

Donald TrumpKashmirPM Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Donald TrumpChandrayaan 2Chandra Shekhar AzadKarnatakaDeepika PadukoneHima DasMarketPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveHyundaiOppo K3

................................ Advertisement ................................