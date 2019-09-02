INX Media Case Live Updates: P Chidambaram Should Not Be Given Any Protection, Says CBI

New Delhi:
INX Media Case: P Chidambaram was arrested from his home last week. (File)
The Supreme Court today ordered CBI custody for former Union Minister P Chidambaram today after he told the court that he should not be sent to Delhi's Tihar Jail as he is 74 and should be protected. He should be placed under house arrest, said Kapil Sibal, representing Mr Chidambaram, who has spent 11 days in CBI custody since his arrest on August 21.
In CBI custody, Mr Chidambaram has been put up in a "suite" at the guest-house floor of the CBI headquarters in Delhi. The top court said the former Finance Minister, arrested by the CBI in a corruption case, should apply for regular bail before the competent court.
Mr Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the media company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role. Karti Chidambaram -- also named in the case -- is out on bail. P Chidambaram was arrested amid high drama from his home last week by CBI officials who scaled the walls of his house to get in. Since then, he has been in the agency's custody.
The CBI had said that Mr Chidambaram was being "evasive and non-cooperative" and his custody must be extended so that he can be confronted with documents and the other accused in the case.
Here are the live updates on P Chidambaram's case:
CBI court to consider interim bail today
The CBI court will consider P Chidambaram's interim bail today. If the interim bail is not granted, the Congress leader will be in CBI custody till Thursday.
Top Court orders 3-day CBI custody
Top Court says P Chidambram has liberty to move the concerned court seeking appropriate relief including interim bail or extension of custody. "List the case on Friday.. Trial court will consider the request today itself," says top court.
Bench orders three-day CBI custody, says the case will be taken up on Thursday.
P Chidambram will not be going to Tihar Jail as of now.
Top Court should protect P Chidambaram: Kapil Sibal
The Supreme Court must consider and protect P Chidambaram, says Congress leader and P Chidambaram's lawyer Kapil Sibal. "It is a case of 2007 and I am asking protection on whatever conditions. You can't humiliate people like this."
Top Court says Kapil Sibal can mention this to the trial court. "House arrest is only for political cases... Why can't you request the CBI court?"
P Chidambaram should not be given any protection: CBI
CBI says trial court has to decide and P Chidambaram should not be given any protection.
Let P Chidambaram apply for regular bail: Top Court
A bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna hearing the case in Supreme Court says let P Chidambaram apply for regular bail. "Let the CBI file it's reply. P Chidambaram can move competent court for bail," the court says.
Let P Chidambaram be put under house arrest: Kapil Sibal
Congress leader and P Chidambaram's lawyer Kapil Sibal says there must be some protection given to P Chidambaram. "He is 74 years old. Let him be put under house arrest, not in Tihar jail," he says.
Hearing in P Chidambaram's case begins
Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by P Chidambaram challenging the order of the CBI judge remanding him to police custody.
P Chidambaram was arrested amid high drama from his home last week by CBI officials who scaled the walls of his house to get in. Since then, he has been in the agency's custody. The CBI had sought Mr Chidambaram's 5-day custody on his first court appearance. It repeated the request when he was brought for the second time on Monday and once again on Friday.
P Chidambaram's CBI custody ends today