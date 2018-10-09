Live Updates: Ahead Of Polls, Rahul Gandhi In Rajasthan, Amit Shah In Madhya Pradesh

BJP chief Amit Shah will take part in various events in Madhya Pradesh

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day tour to Rajasthan as the state goes on poll. Mr Gandhi is visiting Dholpur today as a part of his tour. The Congress president will attend first meeting in Mania then in Badi, Basedi, Bayana and Vair. He will also visit Bharatpur and Dausa districts. Mr Gandhi will travel by bus covering six assembly constituencies.

On the other side, BJP chief Amit Shah will take part in various events in the politically sensitive Gwalior-Chambal division of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Mr Shah would arrive in Shivpuri where he will pay respects at the memorial of 1857 mutiny hero Tatya Tope. He will later address a convention of BJP workers in the Gwalior-Chambal division, a senior leader of the party said.

The BJP chief will then proceed to neighbouring Guna to participate in a roadshow. From Guna, Mr Shah will go to Gwalior where he will pay tribute at the memorials of Rani Laximbai and Vijayaraje Scindia, popularly known as Rajmata of Gwalior. He will later address a youth convention in Gwalior.

Here are the LIVE updates from the campaigns in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh: