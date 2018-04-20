LIVE Update: PM Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel To Meet For Working Dinner

PM Narendra Modi will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a working dinner tonight

Here are the LIVE Updates of PM Modi's visit to the UK for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and his visit to Germany to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel:



15:30 (IST) Watch: This time yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II formally opened the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018 at Buckingham Palace where she was joined by leaders from 53 Commonwealth nations, including India.



WATCH: This time yesterday The Queen formally opened the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018 at Buckingham Palace where she was joined by leaders from #ourCommonwealth including UK chair @theresa_may@RoyalFamily@commonwealthsecpic.twitter.com/vFe3MLTfZh - CHOGM London 2018 (@Commonwealth18) April 20, 2018

It's Day 5 of #CHOGM2018 and this is what is coming up today:



Leaders' Retreat: Windsor Castle



Foreign Ministers meeting: Lancaster House



PM and Secretary-General press conference: Marlborough House



We are live streaming highlights here: https://t.co/obexF9W8XM - CHOGM London 2018 (@Commonwealth18) April 20, 2018 15:24 (IST) Here's a tour inside the Leaders lounge at CHOGM 2018. This is the room where the Commonwealth Heads of Government met yesterday to agree action towards a common future for the Commonwealth.



Take a tour inside the Leaders lounge at #CHOGM2018 and see the room where #Commonwealth Heads of Government are currently meeting to agree action towards a common future for #ourCommonwealthpic.twitter.com/ZAVykz5y9x - CHOGM London 2018 (@Commonwealth18) April 19, 2018

Shared vision@commonwealthsec seeks to help create and sustain a Commonwealth that is mutually respectful, resilient, peaceful and prosperous and that cherishes equality, diversity and common values pic.twitter.com/RCVNhb4Xmv - Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) April 19, 2018 15:19 (IST) Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Berlin at 9:50 pm IST. His working dinner meeting with Angela Merkel is at 10:30 pm IST (7 pm local time). PM Modi will conclude his visit and depart for New Delhi at around 1 am IST.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 52 other heads of government are in Windsor in the UK today for a retreat that brings an end to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting or CHOGM meet. While yesterday's meetings in London focused on the agenda of the Commonwealth summit, today's retreat, being attended by all the heads of states, including PM Modi, will seen them interact informally. The Commonwealth meet was held at the Buckingham Palace yesterday, and was formally inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth II. This was the first time in a decade that an Indian prime minister attended the event which is held every two years. PM Modi had received a special invite wherein Prince Charles traveled to India and personally invited him for the event. The Queen too sent a personal note inviting the prime minister. India will be investing over a billion pounds in the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Modi will leave London this evening at 8 pm IST and will head to Berlin, where he is scheduled to have a working dinner with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The prime minister will arrive in Berlin at 9:50 pm IST. His working dinner meeting with Angela Merkel is at 10:30 pm IST (7 pm local time). PM Modi will conclude his visit and depart for New Delhi at around 1 am IST.