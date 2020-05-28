Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Crosses 1.5 Lakh, 4,337 Deaths

India Coronavirus Cases LIVE Updates: Maharashtra alone has over 50,000 COVID-19 infections. (File)

India has crossed 1.5 lakh novel coronavirus cases with 6,387 fresh infections and 170 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases is now 1,51,767, the number of deaths linked virus is 4,337 and the number of people who have recovered is 64,426, according to data from the Union Health Ministry this morning.

Earlier this week India became the tenth most affected country following four consecutive days of record spikes in daily cases and more than 6,000 new cases being reported every day since May 21.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi remain the worst-affected states, with Maharashtra alone reporting over 50,000 COVID-19 infections. The surge in cases comes amid easing of lockdown relaxations and the restarting of one-third of all domestic flights.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

May 28, 2020 06:30 (IST) Madhya Pradesh: A girl performed 'aarti' of a 90-year-old man who was discharged from a hospital in Indore yesterday after recovering from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/sArcGPYXdJ - ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

May 28, 2020 06:12 (IST) Jharkhand Allows Industrial Activities In All Urban Areas Excepting In Containment Zones

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced that industrial activities will now be allowed in all urban areas of the state, except in containment zones.

With some conditions, economic activities have resumed in different parts of the country in the fourth phase of lockdown, which is scheduled to end on May 31, news agency ANI reported.

May 28, 2020 05:47 (IST) Telangana: Sellers say sales of clay pots have gone down in Hyderabad due to COVID-19 lockdown. A seller says, "People are not buying clay pots this summer. I used to sell 100-150 pots in a day during same time last year but now, I hardly manage to sell 50 clay pots in a day". pic.twitter.com/9oW2J5SIJZ - ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

May 28, 2020 05:47 (IST) Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai, City Tally Stands At 33,835

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,044 new COVID-19 positive cases and 32 deaths, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Presently, the total positive cases in Mumbai have climbed to 33,835 while the death toll stands at 1,097.

Meanwhile, in Dharavi, 18 new coronavirus cases have cropped up. Now, there are 1,639 cases in the area including 61 deaths, news agency ANI reported.