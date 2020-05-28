Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Crosses 1.5 Lakh, 4,337 Deaths

India has crossed 1.5 lakh novel coronavirus cases with 6,387 fresh infections and 170 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases is now 1,51,767, the number of deaths linked virus is 4,337 and the number of people who have recovered is 64,426, according to data from the Union Health Ministry this morning.
Earlier this week India became the tenth most affected country following four consecutive days of record spikes in daily cases and more than 6,000 new cases being reported every day since May 21.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi remain the worst-affected states, with Maharashtra alone reporting over 50,000 COVID-19 infections. The surge in cases comes amid easing of lockdown relaxations and the restarting of one-third of all domestic flights.
