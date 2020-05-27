Live Coronavirus Updates: Fatality Rate Reduced To 2.87%, Lowest In World, Says Health Ministry

With the registration of more new cases, India's COVID-19 count has crossed 1,45,000 and death count stands at 4,167.

Live Coronavirus Updates: Fatality Rate Reduced To 2.87%, Lowest In World, Says Health Ministry

worldwide coronavirus cases have topped 5.5 million (File)

New Delhi:

The Health Ministry said the COVID-19 fatality rate in India is 2.87 per cent, the lowest among countries badly hit by the pandemic.

Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said from 3.38 per cent in April, the fatality rate has reduced to 2.87 per cent as against 6.4 per cent worldwide and attributed the timely lockdown, early detection and management of COVID-19 cases as the main reasons for the low death count.

With the registration of more new cases, India's COVID-19 count has crossed 1,45,000 and death count stands at 4,167. 

Meanwhile, Karnataka has decided to open temples for the public from June 1, making it the first in the country to allow devotees in shrines ever since the coronavirus-induced curbs kicked in.

worldwide coronavirus cases have topped 5.5 million. 

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

COVID-19COVID-19 CasesCOVID-19 Pandemic

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com