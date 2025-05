States And Union Territories Conducting Mock Security Drills On May 7

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated security drills across all states and Union Territories on May 7.

The drills, to be held in 244 civil defence districts, aim to prepare against potential security threats.

List Of States And UTs Under Mock Drills

Here is a list of the states and Union Territories that will be conducting drills, along with the districts under each:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad



Visakhapatnam



Alog (West Siang)



Itanagar



Bomdila



Tawang



Hayuling

Assam

Bongaigaon



Darrang



Dibrugarh



Golaghat



Dhubri



Karbi-anglong



Goalpara



Jorhat



Sibsagar



Tinsukia



Tezpur



Digboi



Diliajan



Guwahati (Dispur)



Rangia



Namrup



Nazira



North-Lakshimpur



Numaligarh



Barauni



Katihar



Patna



Kokrajhar



Begusarai

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

Durg (Bhilai)



Dadra (Silvasa)



Daman & Diu

Delhi

Delhi (including New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment)

Goa

North Goa (Panaji)



South Goa (Marmagoa with Vasco Dabolim & Harbour)

Gujarat

Surat



Vadodara



Kakrapar



Bharuch



Ahmedabad



Jamnagar



Bhuj



Dangs



Kutch



Bhavnagar



Mehsana



Narmada



Nalia



Navsari



Ankeleswar



Okha



Vadinar

Haryana

Ambala



Faridabad



Jhajjar



Gurgaon



Hissar

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla

Jammu & Kashmir

Pulwama



Anantnag



Badgam



Baramula



Doda



Jammu



Kargil



Kathua



Kupwara



Leh



Poonch



Rajauri



Srinagar



Udhampur



Samba



Akhnoor



Uri



Naushera



Sunderbani



Awantipur

Jharkhand

Bokaro



Godda



Sahebganj

Karnataka

Bengaluru (Urban)



Malleshwara



Raichur



Kerala

Cochin (Kochi)



Thiruvananthapuram



Lakshadweep

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal



Gwalior



Indore



Jamshedpur



Ranchi

Maharashtra

Mumbai



Aurangabad



Raigarh



Tarapur



Pune



Nasik



Pimpri-Chinchwad



Ratnagiri



Sindhudurg

Manipur

Imphal



Churachandpur



Ukhrul



Moreh



Ningthou-Khong

Meghalaya

East Khasi Hill (Shillong)



Jaintia Hill

Mizoram

Nagaland

Dimapur

Odisha

Bhubaneswar



Gopalpur



Hirakund



Paradip



Rourkela



Talcher



Balasore



Koraput



Bhadrak



Dhenkanal



Jagatsinghpur



Kendrapara

Puducherry

Punjab

Ferozepur



Gurdaspur



Hosiarpur



Jalandhar



Ludhiana



Patiala



Pathankot



Adlampur



Barnala



Bhakra-Nangal



Halwara



Kothkapur



Batala



Mohali (Sasnagar)



Abohar



Sangrur

Rajasthan

Jaipur



Jaisalmer



Jodhpur



Udaipur



Sikar



Suratgarh



Abu Road



Nasirabad (Ajmer)



Bhivari



Rawat-Bhata



Kota



Rawatbhata

Sikkim

Gangtok

Tripura

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Agra



Prayagraj



Bareilly



Bagpat



Bulandshahr



Ghaziabad



Gorakhpur



Jhansi



Kanpur



Lucknow



Mathura



Meerut



Moradabad



Saharanpur



Varanasi



Bakshi-Ka-Talab



Mughalsarai



Sarsawa

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

West Bengal

Coochbehar



Darjeeling



Jalpaiguri



Bardhaman



Birbhum



East Medinipur



Malda



Siliguri



Greater Kolkata



Durgapur



Howrah



Haldia



Hooghly



Hashimara



Murshidabad



Kharagpur



Burnpur-Asansol



Farakka-Khejuriaghat



Chittaranjan

The drills will test air-raid warning systems, practice crash-blackout measures, and camouflage key installations. Civilians will also rehearse evacuation plans. These actions will help ensure everyone knows how to respond quickly during a “hostile attack”, protect vital areas, and safely evacuate if needed.

This is the first time since the 1971 India-Pak war that such drills are being conducted across the country.