Arvind Kejriwal To Appear Before CBI In Liquor Policy Case: Live Updates

Liquor Policy Case LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal will be accompanied by all the AAP MPs.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor policy case. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany him to the CBI office.

During his visit to the CBI office, Mr Kejriwal's cabinet colleagues and all the MPs of AAP will also with him.

In a major development in the Delhi excise policy case, the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case, on April 16.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a key aide of Mr Kejriwal, is in jail over alleged irregularities in the excise policy case.

Mr Sisodia was arrested by Enforcement Directorate and CBI in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in Delhi.

The CBI arrested Mr Sisodia on February 26, 2023. Later on March 9, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Here are the LIVE updates on Liquor Policy Case:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Apr 16, 2023 09:42 (IST) Update| Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reaches Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Apr 16, 2023 09:40 (IST) "They are very powerful, can send anyone to jail..." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on CBI summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday for questioning in the excise policy case of the Union Territory government, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor alleged that the central agency will arrest him if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has given the orders.

In a video message released on Sunday morning, Mr Kejriwal said, "They (CBI) have called me today and I will definitely go. They are very powerful, they can send anyone to jail. If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions."

He further said, "You (BJP) say that I am corrupt. I was a Commissioner in the Income Tax department, I could have earned crores if I wanted to. If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then there is no one in this world who is honest."



Apr 16, 2023 09:39 (IST) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shares a video message: अब आप जो मर्ज़ी कर लीजिए। अब आप रोक नहीं पायेंगे। अब भारत दुनिया का नंबर वन देश बन के रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/xLBloVKg7o - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 16, 2023 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shares a video message:

Apr 16, 2023 09:02 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to arrive at the CBI headquarters near central Delhi's Lodhi Road at 11 am.

His Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, who is also from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will accompany him to the CBI office.

AAP MPs and some Delhi ministers will also turn up to show support to Mr Kejriwal, whose questioning is the first for a serving Chief Minister in recent times.

The Delhi Police have made tight security arrangements around the CBI headquarters.

A large number of AAP workers are expected to come out in protest.

Mr Kejriwal has been summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have alleged the Delhi government of corruption in framing the policy to favour a liquor lobby.

Apr 16, 2023 09:02 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to arrive at the CBI headquarters near central Delhi's Lodhi Road at 11 am.

His Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, who is also from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will accompany him to the CBI office.

AAP MPs and some Delhi ministers will also turn up to show support to Mr Kejriwal, whose questioning is the first for a serving Chief Minister in recent times.

The Delhi Police have made tight security arrangements around the CBI headquarters.

A large number of AAP workers are expected to come out in protest.

Mr Kejriwal has been summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have alleged the Delhi government of corruption in framing the policy to favour a liquor lobby.

Apr 16, 2023 09:01 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal's CBI Date Today, Cops On Alert For AAP Protest: 10 Facts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today in the liquor policy case. His ex-deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month for alleged corruption in the same case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today in the liquor policy case. His ex-deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month for alleged corruption in the same case. Read more