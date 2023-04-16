Arvind Kejriwal To Appear Before CBI In Liquor Policy Case: Live Updates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor policy case. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany him to the CBI office.
During his visit to the CBI office, Mr Kejriwal's cabinet colleagues and all the MPs of AAP will also with him.
In a major development in the Delhi excise policy case, the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case, on April 16.
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a key aide of Mr Kejriwal, is in jail over alleged irregularities in the excise policy case.
Mr Sisodia was arrested by Enforcement Directorate and CBI in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in Delhi.
The CBI arrested Mr Sisodia on February 26, 2023. Later on March 9, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.
Here are the LIVE updates on Liquor Policy Case:
अब आप जो मर्ज़ी कर लीजिए। अब आप रोक नहीं पायेंगे। अब भारत दुनिया का नंबर वन देश बन के रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/xLBloVKg7o- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 16, 2023
- Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to arrive at the CBI headquarters near central Delhi's Lodhi Road at 11 am.
- His Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, who is also from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will accompany him to the CBI office.
- AAP MPs and some Delhi ministers will also turn up to show support to Mr Kejriwal, whose questioning is the first for a serving Chief Minister in recent times.
- The Delhi Police have made tight security arrangements around the CBI headquarters.
- A large number of AAP workers are expected to come out in protest.
- Mr Kejriwal has been summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case.
- The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have alleged the Delhi government of corruption in framing the policy to favour a liquor lobby.
