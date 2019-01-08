Liquor Bottles In Food Packets Served At UP BJP Lawmaker's Temple Event

Liquor in plastic bottles served at BJP lawmaker Nitin Agarwal's event in Uttar Pradesh

People who had gathered at an event hosted by Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker Nitin Agarwal on Monday, found a bottle of liquor in their lunch boxes. The event was organised at the Shravana Devi temple in Hardoi, for the local Pasi community. Naresh Agarwal, the lawmaker's father, who recently crossed over from the Samajwadi Party to BJP was present at the event.

Calling it an "unfortunate incident", BJP Lok Sabha lawmaker representing Hardoi, Anshul Verma, told news agency ANI that he will inform the "top leadership" about the distribution of liquor bottles at Nitin Agarwal's event. "To rectify its mistake, the BJP will have to rethink," said Mr Verma.

"Naresh Agarwal, who has recently joined the BJP had organised a Pasi sammelan (gathering) at one of our religious places. I will call it an unfortunate incident because it (liquor bottles) was given to the same small children whom we had distributed pens and copies. I will inform the top leadership and write to the excise department about how such large scale distribution of liquor went unnoticed?" Mr Verma said.

A video shot by a man present at the event showed Nitin Agarwal announcing from the stage about lunch boxes being served. Mr Agarwal directed the village pradhans or headmen to collect the boxes for their respective villages and distribute among them. "All pradhans must go to the place where food is being served... they must take the packets and distribute it among the villagers," Mr Agarwal was heard saying on the microphone.

Some of the packets were even given to minor boys present in the gathering. One of the boys opened the box given to him and showed how liquor in a plastic bottle was kept on one side along with puri, sabzi and mithai.

Naresh Agarwal and his son have not yet made any comment about distributing lunch boxes with liquor bottles at the temple event.