A Prayagraj court delivered its verdict today on the Ayodhya terror attack of 2005 (Representational)

Fourteen years after a terror attack in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a special court in Prayagraj has today sentenced four of the accused to life imprisonment and acquitted one.

Terrorists of a Pakistan-based terrorist group had tried to attack the makeshift temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya in July 2005.