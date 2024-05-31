Fact-Check: Letter Claiming Congress Planning To Divide Hindus Is Fake

The letter which went viral in 2018 too is fake.

A letter purportedly issued by Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is going viral on social media.

The letter stated that the Congress was planning to "divide the Hindus and unite the Muslims and Christians" to win the Assembly elections in 2018 with the help of the Global Christian Council and World Islamic Organisation.

An archive can be seen here. This was also shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka page on X (formerly Twitter) in 2019.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.) What's the truth?: The letter which went viral in 2018 too is fake. Plus, no such organisations, Global Christian Council and World Islamic organisation, mentioned in the letter exist. How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google using the names of two organisations mentioned in the letter.

However, we could not find anything on Global Christian Council and World Islamic organisation.

The letter was shared earlier as well in 2018 by Postcard news but they later deleted the article.

Mahesh Vikram Hegde, co-founder Postcard News was arrested 24 April 2018 in Karnataka on charges of spreading fake news.

Next, we performed a keyword search on X using 'fake news Postcard Karnataka' and this led us to a post made by the official account of Congress Karnataka.

This was a reply to BJP's post and was shared on 16 April 2019.

It clearly stated that this letter was fake. A fake propaganda article by fake news factory Postcard which was deleted in 2018 by them is now being recycled by desperate and rattled @BJP4Karnataka as they know they will be reduced to single digits in Karnataka.



PS: @ceo_karnataka@ECISVEEPhttps://t.co/XLJUTthCMFhttps://t.co/m6LSJo09h5 — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 16, 2019

The Congress also shared a video which included Mr Patil's statement clarifying that this letter was fake and that legal action would be taken against those who produced and published it.

"The letter is FAKE



Initiating legal action for forgery against those who produced and published it



Will pursue this matter to it's logical legal conclusion, even to the Supreme court if need be, against all those who are involved": @MBPatil, Home Minister, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yWw5Tx9Swd — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 16, 2019

Conclusion: A fake letter was going viral to claim that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and MB Patil had discussed about dividing the Hindus in Karnataka to win the elections.

(This story was originally published by The Quint, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective.)