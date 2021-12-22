'Let's Be Civil In Victory': Kahaani Actor After Kolkata Civic Polls

The actor played a key role in Kahaani and was seen most recently in Netflix series Aranyak

Vandalising offices of Opposition parties should stop immediately as such attacks blemish the mandate, actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay said hours after the ruling Trinamool Congress swept the Kolkata civic polls.

The actor, who played a key role in Kahaani and was seen most recently in Netflix series Aranyak, said he is a "sympathiser of the current dispensation in Bengal" and urged Trinamool workers to be "civil in victory".

His remarks on Twitter came amid reports of alleged attacks on Opposition parties' offices and the BJP's demand to cancel the polls which they claimed were marred by violence.

"Vandalising opposition party offices, after a resounding electoral victory, needs to stop, now! Even if it's just one instance! And I'm saying this as a sympathiser of the current dispensation in Bengal. I urge leaders to stop cadres from such acts. It only blemishes the mandate," he said in a Twitter post.

Mr Chattopadhyay also said drawing parallels with similar actions by earlier regimes can't serve as excuses.

"Who started it, how many atrocities the previous regime committed, these can't be excuses. It was horribly wrong then, it's equally wrong now. Please, let's be civil in victory, dignified in triumph!," he said in another tweet.

The Trinamool won 134 of the 144 wards in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The BJP won three wards and the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress won two each. Independent candidates managed to win the remaining 3 wards.

Opposition BJP and the CPI(M) have alleged that the Trinamool stopped booth agents from the Opposition parties from entering polling centres in several wards.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari demanded "cancellation of the entire poll process" and said the ruling party had turned the election into a "farce".

State minister, outgoing Kolkata mayor and senior Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim dismissed the allegations as "baseless and politically motivated".

"The elections have been very peaceful, barring few small incidents," he said.