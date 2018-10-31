Let CBI Sort Out Its Mess First, Said Supreme Court In Rafale Hearing

The Supreme Court has been swamped with petitions amid infighting in the CBI.

The turmoil in the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI figured in the Supreme Court hearing on petitions seeking an inquiry into the Rafale jet deal today.

The top court was hearing four petitions, including by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and former union ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha. The petitions seek a court-monitored CBI investigation into India's purchase of 36 fighter jets from France's Dassault and how Anil Ambani's defence company snagged the offset contract despite little experience in the field.

"That you will have to wait," said Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on the request for a CBI inquiry to the Rs 59,000 crore deal between India and France.

"Let CBI put its house in order first," Justice Gogoi remarked, PTI reported.

The Supreme Court has been swamped with petitions amid infighting in the CBI over the past few weeks.

The investigating agency's top two, director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana, both have challenged the government's decision to send them on compulsory leave.

Three more CBI officers have gone to the court challenging action taken against them.

The crisis started over the two top officers accusing each other of taking bribe from a businessman being investigated by the agency.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.