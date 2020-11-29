Less Than 5,000 Covid Cases In Delhi For Second Consecutive Day

On Sunday, Delhi reported 4,906 cases which is lower than its Saturday figure of 4,998.

Delhi has reported less than 5,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. The number of deaths is relatively low at 68 - the last time the national capital reported lower deaths count was on November 7. The Sunday figures bring relief to the authorities that have been fighting an unprecedented Covid surge in infections in Delhi.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 4,906 cases which is lower than its Saturday figure of 4,998. On November 27, Delhi had reported 5,482 coronavirus cases; 5,475 cases a day before that. The declining trend is good news for the national capital that saw its daily Covid count crossing the 8,500-mark.

The number of recoveries in a day was 6,325. The city now has a total of 5,66,648 cases out of which 35,091 are active. 5,22,491 people have defeated the virus so far. The total death count is 9,066.

According to government data, 64,186 coronavirus tests were conducted in 24 hours. The positivity rate, which hovered in the double-digit range for days, was just 7.6 per cent. It was 8.51 per cent on Friday, 8.65 per cent on Thursday and 8.49 per cent on Wednesday.

There had been concerns over lack of adequate health infrastructure in Delhi to deal with the surge in the cases. Earlier this month, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and promised that the Centre will provide hundreds of additional intensive care unit or ICU beds.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said more than 50 percent of the beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Delhi were unoccupied.