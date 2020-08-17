Legendary Indian Classical Vocalist Pandit Jasraj Dies At 90

In the year 2000, Pandit Jasraj was awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.

Born in Haryana in 1930, Pandit Jasraj's career spanned eight decades (File)

Pandit Jasraj, one of the world's most prominent Indian classical vocalists, has died in New Jersey, US, his family said. He was 90. Born in Haryana in 1930, his musical career spanned eight decades. In the year 2000, he was awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the maestro's death has left a deep void in the country's cultural sphere.

"Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Several other politicians including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitish Gadkari also condoled his death. "My condolences to famous classical singer, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj Ji. He has made immense contribution in the field of classical music. May God grant peace to his soul," Mr Gadkari tweeted in Hindi.

