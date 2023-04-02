Led By MK Stalin's DMK, Top Opposition Leaders To Meet In Delhi Tomorrow

Top Opposition leaders had recently joined MK Stalin's 70th birthday celebrations.

In yet another display of opposition unity, spearheaded by the MK Stalin-led DMK ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, non-BJP leaders will get together in Delhi for the second national conference on social justice on Monday, as part of the All India Federation for Social Justice.

Key attendees would include Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Interestingly, three other Prime Ministerial aspirants trying to expand their footprint outside their states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also plan to send their representatives to attend the hybrid mode (online and offline) meet in which DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin would give the presidential address.

The Trinamool Congress has deputed its MP Derek O'Brien, AAP will send MP Sanjay Singh, and BRS its MP Dr Keshava Rao.

This is DMK's second such attempt towards opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Recently, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Tejashwi Yadav, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, and a few others joined a rally as part of Mr Stalin's 70th birthday.

While this is being seen as Mr Stalin's move to play a key national role in building a stronger alliance against the BJP, DMK MP P Wilson, the convenor of the federation, denies any political motive for this. He told NDTV, "This is to take the social justice movement further across India and to realise the vision of everything for everyone. Forces against social justice belittle this, calling it a political move".