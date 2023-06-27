Leader From Uddhav Thackeray's Party Joins Eknath Shinde's Sena

Mr Shinde said the opposition is worried about its future. (File)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former corporator Sanjay Agaldare joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today.

Nearly a dozen former corporators from Shiv Sena (UBT) have joined the Shinde-led Sena in the last year since a rebellion split the party.

Before the term of the corporators ended early last year, Agaldare represented Ward No. 99 - Khar Danda - of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking on the occasion, according to a statement by his office, Mr Shinde said that the speed with which the Shiv Sena-BJP government is working in the state for the last 11 months has made the Opposition worried about its future.

"Since our government came to power, we have taken several decisions for the welfare of the public and in a short span of time we have expedited developmental works that had come to a halt under the previous government. Those who ruled the BMC for 15 years didn't do anything for the city," said Mr Shinde.

The Opposition is scared thinking about the work the government will do in the next 1.5 years, he said. "Mumbaikars trust us and so corporators continue to join us," said Mr Shinde.

He slammed the Shiv Sena (UBT) for planning to organise a morcha on July 1 outside the Mumbai municipal corporation against "irregularities" in its functioning.

"You looted Mumbai for 15 years and now when we are asking you for an explanation you want to hold a protest. You should protest outside your own house," said Mr Shinde.

He said Mumbai suffered every year due to sub-standard infrastructure when the Sena under Mr Thackeray ruled the BMC.

"And these people want to question our work. We have taken a decision to make Mumbai pothole free, started health clinics, beautification projects have been taken up and infrastructure projects have been expedited," said Mr Shinde.

