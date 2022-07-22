Checking Corruption In Judiciary To Be Addressed By Judiciary: Minister

The control over courts subordinate thereto vests in the High Court(s)," Kiren Rijiju said.

The issue of checking corruption in the judiciary is to be addressed by the judiciary itself as it is an independent organ under the Constitution, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Accountability in higher judiciary is maintained through "in-house procedure" adopted by the Supreme Court in Full Court meeting held on May 7, 1997, he noted.

According to the "in-house procedure", the Chief Justice of India is competent to receive complaints against the conduct of the judges of the Supreme Court and the chief justices of the 25 high courts.

Similarly, the chief justices of the high courts are competent to receive complaints against the conduct of high court judges.

"Further, as per Article 235 of the Constitution of India, the control over district courts and courts subordinate thereto vests in the (respective) High Court(s)," he said.

Complaints and representations regarding allegation of corruption received are dealt with by the Chief Justice of India or by the chief justice of the high court concerned, as the case may be, for appropriate action. Similarly, complaints / representations against member of subordinate judiciary received are forwarded to the Registrar General of the concerned HC for appropriate action, he explained.

