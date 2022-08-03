Latest Updates: Intra-Party Issue No Ground For Defection, Team Eknath Shinde To Supreme Court

Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray are locked in a fight to control the Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction has accused the party's group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of "floating a fake narrative to justify their anti-party stand". In a Supreme Court battle between the two factions today, the Mr Shinde faction replied that Team Thackeray "want the Speaker to be stripped of all powers and want Supreme Court to become the defection tribunal. This is unprecedented. This is not where the trial is supposed to take place."

Here are the live updates of Team Eknath Shinde ve Team Uddhav Thackeray:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Aug 03, 2022 13:06 (IST) Split from original party...

Team Thackeray A split from the original party is also considered a 'situation'. There are laws for each situation. And laws say they will only be recognised as a separate group but not as a party. But they (Team Shinde) claim they are the political party, which is not true. They have made that statement before the EC (Election Commission).

Aug 03, 2022 13:03 (IST) Register with Election Commission?

Supreme Court Let us say if out of 100, 70 MLAs say they are the party themselves, they have to register with Election Commission or go before the Speaker?

Team Thackeray They have to register with EC (Election Commission) if they form a new party, but no registration if they merge into another party. But issue is also of balance. 1/3rd are still remaining in the party. The 2/3rd cannot say that 'we are the party'.