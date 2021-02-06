Latest News LIVE Updates: India Fastest Country To Reach 5 Million Covid Vaccination-Mark, Says Centre

Cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated is nearly 53 lakhs. (File)

India has become the first country in the world to reach the 5 million COVID-19 vaccination mark in just 21 days, the Union Health Ministry said as nearly 53 lakh beneficiaries have been administered shots under the countrywide inoculation exercise till Friday evening.

The USA, the UK and Israel have reached 5 million vaccinations in 24, 43 and 45 simultaneous days respectively.

"The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the twenty-first day as well," the ministry said.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 is nearly 53 lakhs.

Meanwhile, There will be no "chakka jam" or road block in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday, though farmers across the country are likely to protest "peacefully" on national highways, an umbrella body of farmers have said. The statement comes days after a tractor rally on Republic Day by farmers in Delhi turned violent.

In a statement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that is participating in the protest to demand repeal of the three new farm laws said essential services such as ambulances and school buses will not be stopped during the "chakka jam" scheduled to be organised between 12 pm and 3 pm on Saturday.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Feb 06, 2021 08:13 (IST) Security personnel deployed along with barricading measures at the Minto Bridge area. The area has been blockaded as a preemptory counter-measure to thwart 'Chakka Jaam' calls announced by farmer unions which are protesting the new farm laws.

Security personnel deployed along with barricading measures at the Minto Bridge area. The area has been blockaded as a preemptory counter-measure to thwart 'calls announced by farmer unions which are protesting the new farm laws.

Feb 06, 2021 08:03 (IST) Security tightened, in the light of 'Chakka Jaam' appeals by farmer unions protesting the farm laws.

Delhi: Security tightened, in the light of 'Chakka Jaam' appeals by farmer unions protesting the farm laws



Visuals from the ITO area with barbed wires placed over police barricades pic.twitter.com/4RcDLVv4ZZ - ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Feb 06, 2021 07:47 (IST) Third Phase To Vaccinate People Above 50 May Start In March: Government



Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination, in which people above 50 years of age will be vaccinated, is expected to start next month. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination, in which people above 50 years of age will be vaccinated, is expected to start next month.

Feb 06, 2021 07:31 (IST) India Fastest Country To Reach 5 Million Covid Vaccination-Mark: Centre



India has become the first country in the world to reach the 5 million COVID-19 vaccination mark in just 21 days, the Union Health Ministry said as nearly 53 lakh beneficiaries have been administered shots under the countrywide inoculation exercise till Friday evening.



Feb 06, 2021 06:32 (IST) Spain Detects First Case Of Brazil Coronavirus Variant

Madrid authorities on Friday confirmed the first case in the region of the Brazilian variant of coronavirus, which is feared to be particularly infectious, in the region.

A 44-year-old man who arrived at Madrid's airport on January 29 tested positive for the coronavirus and subsequent lab tests confirmed he had caught the new strain, the regional government of Madrid said in a statement.

The case is the first report in Spain of the variant, blamed for a disastrous surge in infections in the Brazilian city of Manaus.

The announcement came three days after Spain restricted arrivals by air from Brazil and South Africa to curb the spread of new strains.

Feb 06, 2021 06:00 (IST) 174 Doctors, 116 Nurses, 199 Health Workers Died Due To Covid: Centre

A total of 174 doctors, 116 nurses and 199 healthcare workers have died due to COVID-19 in the country, the government informed Lok Sabha on Friday, citing data from states received under an insurance scheme.

In written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said that duly implementing a series of containment measures including lockdown and promotion of COVID-19-appropriate behaviours, India has been able to successfully manage and blunt the aggressive progression of the virus.

Elaborating on the measures taken to contain the pandemic, the minister said dedicated health infrastructure focused on COVID-19 was identified and earmarked to manage surge in cases.