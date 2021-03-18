Latest News Live Updates: Coronavirus Vaccination Coverage In India Crosses 3.64 Crores

Despite the increase in cases, the coronavirus mortality rate remains below two per cent. (File)

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 3.64 crores coverage, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

According to an official release, a total of 3,64,67,744 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Tuesday. "These include 75,47,958 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 46,08,397 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 76,63,647 front line worker (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 17,86,812 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 23,86,568 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 1,24,74,362 beneficiaries more than 60 years old," the release said.

Despite the increase of COVID-19 cases across states and union territories in the country, the coronavirus mortality rate remains below two per cent while the cumulative positivity rate has dropped below five per cent, informed Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India has provided medical supplies to 150 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, out of which 82 were given as grants.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday underlined that India is not giving COVID-19 vaccine to the world at the expense of the need of local population. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on demands for grants for the health ministry, he noted that the government has not reduced the expenditure on health as has been alleged by certain members.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 18, 2021 06:42 (IST) COVID-19 Vaccine Reaches Antarctica, Chile Immunizes 49 On Continent



The coronavirus vaccine has reached Antarctica after Chile immunized 49 people on the continent, the South American country's air force said on Wednesday.

Chile's immunization program has received many plaudits as authorities have managed to give five million people -- almost a third of the population -- at least one vaccine dose.

And on Sunday, it even started immunizing members of the armed forces and scientific researchers stationed at the Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva air base in Antarctica, with a further 53 people at the base set to receive their first dose in the coming days.

None of those vaccinated, all aged between 25 and 58, "have shown any allergic reaction of any type," Victor Videla, the doctor in charge of the immunization program, told AFP.





Mar 18, 2021 06:28 (IST) Madhya Pradesh: Curfew imposed in Indore between 10 pm and 6 am in view of rising cases of COVID-19.



The district reported 294 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking active cases to 1,865. pic.twitter.com/djA4V5eqgb - ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

Mar 18, 2021 06:19 (IST) France virus cases surge as new restrictions loom



France recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases in nearly four months on Wednesday, with the hard-hit Paris region bracing for a possible weekend lockdown to stem the rising tide of cases.

In the past 24 hours, 38,501 new infections were registered, up from 29,975 the day before, and the highest number since November, the public health authority said.

The "positivity" rate -- the proportion of positive results compared to the number of tests carried out overall -- remained stable at 7.5 percent, but the number of people in intensive care declined slightly to 4,219, the data showed.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours in France as a whole stood at 246, bringing the country's overall total to 91,427.



