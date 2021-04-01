Latest News Live Updates: Voting Begins For 2nd Phase Of Assembly Polls

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,21,49,335 with 53,480 more people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the updated data released by Union Health Ministry today.
Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 78.56 per cent of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Here are the Latest News Live Updates:
53,480 Coronavirus cases registered today
India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,21,49,335 with 53,480 more people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the updated data released by Union Health Ministry today.
India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,21,49,335 with 53,480 more people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the updated data released by Union Health Ministry today.
Maharashtra Reports 39,544 Cases, 227 Deaths In 24 Hours
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported as many as 39,544 new coronavirus cases, its second-highest single-day rise in infection tally since the pandemic began, a health official said.
With this, the state's cumulative caseload mounted to 28,12,980.
Just three days back - on March 28 - the state had recorded 40,414 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest surge in cases in a day so far.
On March 22, the state had crossed the 25 lakh cases mark, while it went past the 27 lakh-mark on March 28.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported the deaths of 227 patients. This one-day fatality count is the highest for the state since October last year, which pushed the death toll to 54,649.
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported as many as 39,544 new coronavirus cases, its second-highest single-day rise in infection tally since the pandemic began, a health official said.
With this, the state's cumulative caseload mounted to 28,12,980.
Just three days back - on March 28 - the state had recorded 40,414 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest surge in cases in a day so far.
On March 22, the state had crossed the 25 lakh cases mark, while it went past the 27 lakh-mark on March 28.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported the deaths of 227 patients. This one-day fatality count is the highest for the state since October last year, which pushed the death toll to 54,649.