Latest News Live Updates: Voting Begins For 2nd Phase Of Assembly Polls

Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 78.56 per cent of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,20,95,855 on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,21,49,335 with 53,480 more people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the updated data released by Union Health Ministry today.

Apr 01, 2021 09:40 (IST)
53,480 Coronavirus cases registered today

Apr 01, 2021 08:56 (IST)
Maharashtra Reports 39,544 Cases, 227 Deaths In 24 Hours


Maharashtra on Wednesday reported as many as 39,544 new coronavirus cases, its second-highest single-day rise in infection tally since the pandemic began, a health official said.

With this, the state's cumulative caseload mounted to 28,12,980.

Just three days back - on March 28 - the state had recorded 40,414 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest surge in cases in a day so far.

On March 22, the state had crossed the 25 lakh cases mark, while it went past the 27 lakh-mark on March 28.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported the deaths of 227 patients. This one-day fatality count is the highest for the state since October last year, which pushed the death toll to 54,649.