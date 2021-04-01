72,330 New Covid Cases In India, Biggest 1-Day Spike Since Early October

Coronavirus Cases: India has logged 1,61,927 deaths so far.

India saw the biggest daily surge in coronavirus cases since early October today with 72,330 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed.

Today's single-day surge is the highest since October 11 when 74,383 infections were recorded in a single day.

India has recorded 1,22,21,665 total cases so far and 1,62,927 deaths.

The huge spike in cases comes on the day when the country enters the third phase of world's biggest inoculation drive with the vaccine net extended to those who are 45 and older. On March 1, the public rollout of vaccine had started for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with serious illnesses. In the first phase, which began on January 16, health workers and frontline workers were given priority.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's Covid tally surged to 28,12,980 total cases with 39,544 fresh infections. The state has logged the highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic.

Today, voting is also being held in Assam and Bengal for the second phase of the state elections with all the government-mandated Covid protocols in place.