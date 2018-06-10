Private Sector Professionals Can Be Bureaucrats, 10 Senior Posts Open

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 10, 2018 16:03 IST
New Delhi:  The Narendra Modi government has now opened the doors of bureaucracy to skilled people from the private sector, inviting applications for 10 senior-level posts. The post of the joint secretary -- crucial to policy making and implementation of government programmes -- is filled by career bureaucrats, who usually join the service after passing the Indian Administrative Service or IAS exam.

The idea of lateral entry has been under discussion for some time. The government has been keen on it to bring in fresh ideas and new approaches to governance.

A notification from the Department of Personnel Training now says it is looking for 10 "outstanding individuals" who are willing to contribute towards nation building. Those eligible includes "Individuals working at comparable levels in Private Sector Companies, Consultancy Organisations, International/Multinational Organisations with a minimum of 15 years' experience".

The recruitment will be done on contract basis for three to five years. The recruitments will be made in 10 departments -- including Revenue, Financial Services, Economic Affairs, Commerce and Civil Aviation.

 

