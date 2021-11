Late Major Dhoundiyal Accorded Shaurya Chakra; Wife, Mother Receive Award

Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal's wife and mother received his Shaurya Chakra.

Army Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who was killed in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack, was accorded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony on Monday.

#WATCH | Delhi: Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal's wife Lieutenant Nitika Kaul and mother Saroj Dhoundiyal receive his Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) for an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in which five terrorists were killed and 200 kg explosives were recovered. pic.twitter.com/0TmNwgBQ3b — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

He has been accorded the Shaurya Chakra for his role in an operation where five terrorists were eliminated and 200 kg explosive material was recovered.

He lost his life in the February 2019 encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.