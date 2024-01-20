Last 10 Years A 'Golden Era' For Northeast Under Modi Government: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit of Assam and Meghalaya.

Union home minister Amit Shah said that Centre's BJP government has always considered the Northeast as an important part of India and prioritised the development of hilly states.

Underlining the mantras of "Act East, Act Fast, and Act First", Mr Shah said that the last 10 years of the northeastern region under the Modi government have been unprecedented in terms of infrastructure development and conflict resolution.

"During the tenure of former Prime minister Atal Bihari Vijpayee, steps has been taken for the development of northeastern states, leading to the establishment of a dedicated Northeast ministry. The present government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has adopted a proactive approach by instating the three guiding principles of "Act East, Act Fast, and Act First."

The home minister further added that last 10 years will definitely be considered as the Golden period for the northeast region.

Mr Shah, who is on a three-day visit of Assam and Meghalaya, was addressing the 71st Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council in Shillong on Friday.

The last 10 years of the Modi government have been a golden era for the Northeast. With an unprecedented focus on infrastructure development and conflict resolution, the region is today shifting away from its history of blockades & unrest and pacing towards creating a peaceful… pic.twitter.com/ebRc7FRekZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 19, 2024

Amit Shah, who arrived in Shillong on Friday evening, was given a traditional welcome with 'gayan and bayan' (a religious dance performance with drums and cymbals).

Mr Shah also visited the Headquarters Directorate General of the Assam Rifles in Meghalaya's capital and paid tributes to the "bravehearts" for their sacrifices.