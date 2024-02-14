Lalu Yadav's Party Fields Manoj Jha, Sanjay Yadav For Rajya Sabha Polls

This will be Manoj Jha's second consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha (File)

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday announced that Manoj Kumar Jha and Sanjay Yadav will be the party's candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar.

According to a party statement, RJD chief Lalu Prasad finalised their candidature.

For Mr Jha, the party's national spokesperson, it will be his second consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha.

Mr Yadav, a close aide of former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, will be making his debut in Parliament.

Both candidates are scheduled to file their nomination papers on Thursday.

