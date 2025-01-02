"Lalu Yadav's Dreams...": Devendra Fadnavis On "Doors Open For Nitish Kumar" Remark

Reacting to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement that 'alliance doors are always open for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar', Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that "dreams" of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief will always remain "dreams."

"The dreams of Lalu Yadav will always remain dreams (Mungeri Lal ke Haseen Sapne hi rahenge). They will never be fulfilled," Devendra Fadnavis said after the Cabinet meeting concluded in Mumbai.

This came following Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement saying that the opposition alliance doors are always open for the Bihar Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and JDU leader Lallan Singh affirmed that his party is with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We are with the NDA and with full firmness. I cannot react to what people say--there is freedom of expression; people can say whatever they want," Mr Singh told reporters.

However, reacting to Mr Lalu's statements, his son Tejashwi Yadav said, "You keep asking him this; what else would he say? He said this just to calm you all down."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said that RJD supremo is making such statements out of 'fear.'

"Nitish Kumar knows Lalu Prasad Yadav inside out... Lalu Prasad Yadav is just scared," Samrat Chaudhary said.

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan said, "If followers of Gandhi detach themselves from the followers of Godse, then we are with them."

Earlier on Tuesday, Tejashwi Yadav made a pledge for Bihar in 2025, promising to end unemployment and migration from the state.

Speaking about his vision for the upcoming year, Yadav declared, "In the new year, we have resolved that this time we will end unemployment and migration from Bihar. We will form a new government in the new year."

The RJD leader said that the new government if elected would focus on key areas including education, medicine, income, irrigation, and accountability. He also stressed the need for significant reforms in the state's administrative machinery.

The assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November 2025.

