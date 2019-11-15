Lalu Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Over 'Undignified' Treatment To Mathematician

Lalu Yadav is serving sentence in fodder scams (File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Yadav on Friday slammed the Nitish Kumar government for meting out "undignified" treatment to the renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh whose family was denied an ambulance after his death at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Thursday.

The mathematician's body was consigned to flames at Mahuli ghat on river Ganga in Bhojpur district Friday with full state honour.

Mukesh Singh, maths wizard's nephew, lit the funeral pyre.

Science and Technology minister Jai Kumar Singh represented the state government on the occasion.

Condemning the "insensitive" attitude of the state government towards the mathematician, Mr Yadav took potshots at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying "does it behove of a chief minister to pay tributes to the mortal remains on the road. Did the CM ever meet Mr Singh while he was in the hospital?"

Mr Yadav, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, condoled Mr Singh's death on his official Twitter handle, which is operated by his office in consultation with the family.

He further mentioned how he during his chief ministerial tenure had accorded respect to the legendary mathematician by getting him treated at the best hospital and providing job to his family members, who looked after him.

A video clip, which was aired on various news channels and in social media after the death, showed Mr Singh's younger brother Ayodhya Prasad Singh standing with his body on a stretcher outside the emergency ward of the hospital.

